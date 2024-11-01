Brokerages Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Target Price at $27.56

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Coupang alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Coupang

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $25.78 on Friday. Coupang has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,874,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,168,279.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,969,421 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,674.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,874,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,168,279.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 400,956 shares valued at $9,245,164. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Coupang by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.