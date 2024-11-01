Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Shares of BMY traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,562,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,482,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -73.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
