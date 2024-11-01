Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $152.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $105.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. Analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

