BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $884,166,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at $67,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,260,000.
NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $16.49.
BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
