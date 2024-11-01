Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director David B. Juran Sells 14,531 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) Director David B. Juran sold 14,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $214,477.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $80,722.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

BWB stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $399.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

