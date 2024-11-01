Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 11,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 913,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 811.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.