Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.090-7.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.09-7.11 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BXP traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.28). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $859.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

