Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $859.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $7.09-7.11 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.090-7.110 EPS.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. 69,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 169.70%.
Insider Activity at Boston Properties
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Properties
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
