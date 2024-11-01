Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

BXP stock opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $859.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.91 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,289,000 after buying an additional 122,583 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 25.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,637,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,348,000 after acquiring an additional 542,610 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,923,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,394,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,503,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,567,000 after purchasing an additional 371,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,048 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

