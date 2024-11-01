Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 262.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 10.7 %
BORUF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Starbucks Stock Primed for Growth Under New CEO Niccol’s Vision
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.