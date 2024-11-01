Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 262.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 10.7 %

BORUF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

