Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $5,400.00 at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,496.43.

BKNG stock opened at $4,676.25 on Friday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,756.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4,856.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,872.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 165.63% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 177.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Booking by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 10.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

