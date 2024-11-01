Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $5,100.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2025 earnings at $17.60 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $50.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,510.71.

BKNG traded up $43.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4,720.07. 43,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,872.22. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,756.39 and a 1-year high of $4,856.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $77.94 by $5.95. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 165.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 177.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Booking by 14.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 10.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

