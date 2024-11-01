Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 560.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Booking by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $4,676.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,756.13 and a 1-year high of $4,856.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,118.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,872.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 165.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,482.14.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

