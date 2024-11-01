BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $114.93.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

