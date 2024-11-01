BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 96,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,745. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

