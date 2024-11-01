BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1477 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.63. 109,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,358. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

