BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.27 and last traded at C$11.33. Approximately 15,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.34.

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.18.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.