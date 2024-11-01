Blur Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $17.66 million and approximately $60.46 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,575.91 or 1.00771512 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,235.72 or 1.00278795 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,974,147,073.011796 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.2312139 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $50,192,180.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.