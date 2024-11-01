Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Holdings Decreased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 82.68%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

OBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

