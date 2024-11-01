BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.12. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 117,923 shares traded.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
