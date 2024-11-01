BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.23 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $827.49 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000689 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000085 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $16,515,769.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.