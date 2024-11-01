BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.05% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

