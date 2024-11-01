Bio-Techne Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

