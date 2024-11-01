Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.770–0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BGFV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 140,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,439. The company has a market cap of $37.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.31. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $199.82 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

