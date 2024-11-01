Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $244.63 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $213.01 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.67.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 105.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

