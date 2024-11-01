Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
