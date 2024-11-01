Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

