Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.89. 8,227,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 21,070,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,122 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 25,971 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,068 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

