Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,347,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $117.74 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $94.78 and a 1 year high of $119.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

