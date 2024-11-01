Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,853 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $382.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.54 and its 200 day moving average is $366.90. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $264.55 and a 52-week high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

