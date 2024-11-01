Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $205.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.18 and a 52 week high of $222.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

