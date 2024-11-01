Barclays Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,065.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Leerink Partnrs cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,092.29.

Shares of REGN traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $842.33. 573,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $783.57 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,065.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,039.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

