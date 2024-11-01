Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shake Shack stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.01. 184,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $98.49. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,673,896.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,673,896.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $33,361.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,187.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,213 over the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,088,000 after acquiring an additional 66,090 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after buying an additional 236,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 101.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after purchasing an additional 273,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

