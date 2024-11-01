Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $151.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.61. 321,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.00. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $92,373,585.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

