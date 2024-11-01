Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

BMEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Rodman & Renshaw raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Biomea Fusion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

BMEA opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $339.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.43. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,900. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 147.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at $237,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

