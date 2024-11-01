Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.08%.

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,327.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

