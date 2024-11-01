Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $196.00 to $214.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.28.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $10.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402,267. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $2,099,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,260.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $2,099,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,260.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,703.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,594. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $330,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435,886 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

