Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases Shares of 58,100 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,513,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.1% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $416.07 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $571.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.01. The company has a market cap of $492.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

