Ball (NYSE:BALL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ball Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ball from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

