Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Holdings Lifted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the quarter. Balchem comprises about 2.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.63% of Balchem worth $206,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after purchasing an additional 144,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Balchem by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Balchem by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 301,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,639,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 233,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.65. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $116.84 and a 1-year high of $186.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

