Balanced Wealth Group LLC Sells 206,078 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,078 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Balanced Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,352,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

