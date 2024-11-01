Baby Doge Coin One Day Volume Reaches $22.56 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $338.52 million and approximately $22.56 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001414 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,278,802,239,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,278,825,683,584 with 156,023,738,341,348,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $20,175,856.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

