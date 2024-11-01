B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock Price

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Reservoir Media Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 3,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.29, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90. Reservoir Media has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. Reservoir Media had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Reservoir Media will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

About Reservoir Media

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the second quarter worth $81,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 31.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Reservoir Media by 10.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.