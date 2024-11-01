Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 19208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.
The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
