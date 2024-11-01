AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 1,663 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 132.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,291.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,405.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,393.58. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $953.28 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.