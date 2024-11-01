AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 3,034 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 54.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $8,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 188.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.97.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

