AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.0% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $291.55 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $237.50 and a one year high of $313.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.19.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

