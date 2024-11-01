Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €10.24 ($11.13) and last traded at €10.40 ($11.30). 24,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.60 ($11.52).

Aumann Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.58.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

