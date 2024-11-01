Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $1,530,466.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at $64,279,608.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $1,499,310.72.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $1,508,133.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total value of $1,498,674.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $1,527,446.64.

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $1,527,287.68.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $1,539,527.60.

On Friday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $1,490,567.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total value of $1,400,993.96.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total value of $1,270,169.88.

On Friday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $1,282,012.40.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $188.54 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.47.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after buying an additional 221,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,803,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,399,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

