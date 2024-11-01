Atb Cap Markets Predicts Reduced Earnings for Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

