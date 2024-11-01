Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TSE:PD

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of C$429.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.90.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$83.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$67.46 and a 12-month high of C$109.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37.

In other news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total transaction of C$350,035.00. In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. Also, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

